Friday Film Review | 'Project Hail Mary'

“Project Hail Mary” is the second film adaptation of an Andy Weir novel. Weir also penned “The Martian,” which was adapted into the 2015 Oscar nominated film starring Matt Damon. As he did with “The Martian,” screenwriter Drew Goddard again accepts the challenge of taking Weir’s science-heavy story of a castaway solving a series of problems and turns it into a digestible, crowd-pleasing experience.

Ryan Gosling stars this time as Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher recruited to save the Earth from a dying Sun. He awakens from an induced space coma to find himself alone, disoriented, and approaching another star in our galaxy. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn the genesis of Project Hail Mary on Earth and how Grace arrived in his current situation. As he tries to piece together his mission, Grace encounters another ship whose passenger is an industrious, five-limbed, “rock spider” that he calls Rocky. Turns out Rocky is on the same mission as his planet faces the same dilemma as Earth. Grace and Rocky learn to communicate and team up to find a solution to save their dying stars.

Ryan Gosling is in top form providing humor and charm while facing fear, isolation, and insecurity. There is no doubt that his performance is buoyed by the decision to create Rocky as a puppet rather than using computer-generated effects. Sandra Hüller, known for movies like “Anatomy of a Fall,” is excellent as the project leader on Earth bearing the weight of the task and the conflicting emotions that accompany it. Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller again prove reliable in executing a fun, satisfying movie.

The scenes on Earth are the stronger parts of the movie. They contain more gravity and often resemble the problem-solving portrayed in “Apollo 13.” The science breathes a little more. In space, the always cheery relationship between Grace and Rocky, while cute, seems rushed and maybe a bit forced. They instantly figure out how to communicate. Problems are set up and solved often in a single sentence or two. I often wondered if viewers who had not read the book would find this confusing.

“Project Hail Mary” rates a 3 out 5 stars for its visual spectacle, excellent performances, practical effects, and optimism. Viewers who respond better to the Rocky and Grace relationship will undoubtedly rate it higher. The film, rated PG-13 for some thematic material and suggestive references, runs a never-boring two hours, 36 minutes. Including more details from the book could have bogged it down, so many of the decisions to cut are warranted. As a popcorn movie, it delivers on the promise.

