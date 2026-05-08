Friday Film Review | 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

In 2006, audiences were introduced to Andy Sachs, a young go-getter with journalistic ambitions, who endured a year working as an assistant to fashion icon and ice queen Miranda Priestly. Twenty years later, Andy returns to the fashion world, still hoping to impress Miranda while navigating a world that is turning away from traditional publishing and journalism.

The film picks up with Andy (Anne Hathaway) winning an award for her journalism as she learns that her newspaper is folding and that she is out of a job. Meanwhile, the fashion magazine “Runway” is facing a public relations nightmare. From nowhere, Andy receives an offer to take over the features department at “Runway” in hopes that she can rehabilitate their image and restore credibility to their articles. This reunites her with Miranda (Meryl Streep) and her loyal sidekick Nigel (Stanley Tucci.) Rounding out the original movie’s lineup is Emily Blunt’s character Emily, Miranda’s former assistant and Andy’s co-worker, who is now a powerful executive for Christian Dior. They must find a way to keep “Runway” alive and relevant in the changing business world.

The original film focused on Andy’s attempts to win respect from Miranda while trying to remain true to herself. The sequel – written, directed, and produced by the same team – continues those themes but is much more plot heavy as attempts to save “Runway” drive the narrative. It is equally Miranda’s story as it is Andy’s this time. We see Miranda’s human side, her vulnerabilities, some happy moments, and learn what drives her. With this, laughs come at her expense when HR complaints dull her once piercingly sharp tongue, she meets with a team of business consultants, and she’s forced to interact with ordinary folk.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is entertaining, but it suffers the same fate as most sequels. Efforts to recapture the charm and magic of the original seem forced while the story becomes bloated. Corporate dealings – especially Andy’s involvement in them – are laughably unrealistic. Most of the supporting characters are over-the-top caricatures. Emily Blunt’s storyline is wedged in solely to complete the original cast. Kenneth Branagh pops in and out as Miranda’s husband with nothing to do, and Andy has a side romance that feels like a throw-in. Still, fans of the original will be quite satisfied ogling the ‘mah-velous’ fashions and the beautiful people wearing them, jet-setting to fabulous locations, tons of cameos, and rooting for Andy’s success.

The film runs 1 hour, 59 minutes and is rated PG-13 for language and suggestive references. I give it 2.5 out of 5 stars.