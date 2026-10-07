October 2026 Book Review | 'Whistler'

In Ann Patchett’s new novel, “Whistler,” a woman encounters her estranged stepfather in a New York museum. From there, they resume a relationship and recall the past.

While the picture on the book’s cover suggests the story is about a horse, it is not. Whistler is the name of a horse in a folktale, used as a metaphor for being lost and found.

As with Patchett’s previous novels, this one unfolds gradually as characters are finely drawn. Central to the theme are the main characters’ recollections of a near-fatal car accident years ago and its aftermath. The narrative captures the delicacy of their conversations about that period in their lives, which is further strained by their long separation.

I found the set of quirky characters genuine and relatable. Adult readers reflecting on difficult family events or sifting through the past for what was true and significant might resonate with “Whistler.”

I enjoyed the asides as much or more than the main narrative in this novel. For example, there’s a glimpse into the New York book editing world, which Patchett must know well.

Then there’s a sidebar about the woman’s husband cleaning out his deceased mother’s house – down to the detail of sorting Vogue dressmaking patterns and old baseball cards. Patchett describes his experience with insight and humor.

Readers who like Ann Patchett’s previous best-selling novels will probably enjoy this one, as her writing style and storytelling skills are familiar.