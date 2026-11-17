Barbara Kingsolver’s new novel is titled “Partita.” In the words of protagonist and piano prodigy Livia, “Partita means a musical composition with lots of parts with different paces and moods.

Where the artist’s job is to make it feel whole.” Kingsolver weaves Livia’s complex life story and makes it feel whole.

Maddy Shear has this month’s book review.

Our narrator is Livia Cable, and her story unfolds in two timelines. First, as a scholarship college student at a musical conservatory in Indiana.

And then, Livia in her 50s, still trying to understand all that has happened.

There’s intrigue, love, family secrets, the joy of music and tragedy.

Livia grew up on a farm in rural Tennessee, a piano prodigy. Her father works hard on their farm and adores Livia. But he stays silent while her mother is a bitter, belt-and-buckle-wielding woman. Reminding Livia not to get above herself.

Page one’s first line reads: Here’s my question: How does a person step in front of a train and leave everything right there? Inhale, no exhale.

Livia is just eleven years old when her seventeen-year-old brother Cyrus stepped in front of that train. Livia and Cyrus are so close, she can’t comprehend how he could leave her.

When the time comes, Livia secretly applies for and receives a college scholarship to a music conservatory in Indiana. At school, she is the best pianist. Steady on her path to becoming a concert pianist. And then lightning strikes, Livia meets Sigurd. A Marx-reading organizer about eight years her senior. He is charismatic, and they become lovers. They seem so happy.

A few months later, Sigurd calmly tells Livia he is moving to Phoenix to support the Party’s work, Organizing. Livia’s life shatters. Tragedy snowballs, and she blames Sigurd. We hear from Livia in her 50’s; she’s living on the farm she grew up on. She’s married to Charlie, whom she’s known all her life. He adores her, always has.

One day Livia’s phone rings and it's Sigurd who she hasn’t spoken to in twenty years. Sigurd is a few hours away for a medical appointment, and he asks Livia if he can come visit.

Livia is so shaken even her dog Dolly notices. She tells Sigurd she needs a week to decide. Livia wrestles with this decision all while cleaning out her dead mother’s house full of junk and long-held secrets.

This story is just the type I love. It’s personal, intimate, and shines a light on the strength people call on in everyday life. And while most of the writing is wonderful, there are some hiccups, but it's well worth the ride.