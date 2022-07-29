Jeremy Ranch Elementary expansion project could be before Basin planning commission for approval as soon as August 23rd

The good news is that the school will open as scheduled and it will be safe for students and staff to access the construction zone. Following a meeting Thursday between Park City School District and Summit County officials, Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes tells KPCW the county stands by its stop work order on the expansion project which will add a preschool area as well as before-and-after school space.

As we’ve reported, a stop work order and notice of violation was issued for the project July 20. At issue are differing legal views regarding the county’s authority to regulate school building projects. Barnes was not at the meeting Thursday but says planner Amir Caus nd Steve Dennis from the engineering department were.

They discussed what limited amount of work might be allowed to happen in advance of review by the Snyderville Basin planning commission. And the storm water pollution plan he says was also approved

“So, what the engineering department now is working on is some kind of description of the limited amount of work that may be allowed to continue in advance of receiving a conditional use permit.”

The planning department he added is working separately - going through the submission documents, review, and approval of the conditional use permit. He says best case scenario is getting the CUP application before the planning commission at its August 23 meeting, a week after school starts.

The county he says stands by its decision to issue the stop work order and believes the state law is on their side.

“I'm gonna let the school district lawyers talk to our lawyers over that,” Barnes said. “We’re of the opinion that the Utah State Board of Education is pretty clear on their pre-construction checklists that does make reference to requirements for conditional use permit under those certain circumstances where they are required. We believe it is required. We have the information. We have the application. The planning department is going to process it accordingly, as fast as we can. Whatever disputes occur outside that processing, we're not gonna get held up by that - we're just going to move forward as fast as we can.”

Even though they’ve got an efficient project manager on the case, he says the analysis, processing, and public notice takes time.

“We think we can do it for August,” Barnes said. “We think we have the information. It’s a matter of extracting it in the appropriate form, putting it in a report that's clear and understandable to the planning commission and the public who may turn up and we think we can get this processed, ASAP.

The county allowed the district to finish up work on a sewer line connection and will allow some limited construction in the coming weeks that Barnes says won’t jeopardize anything the planning commission would need to deal with. The county wants to ensure there is a safe and efficient means of getting students in and out of school when it does open.