Election 2022

Park City Board of Education president runs for reelection

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST
erin_grady_-_credit_erin_grady.jpg
Erin Grady
/

Erin Grady, who represents district 5 of the Park City Board of Education, is officially running for a third term.

Erin Grady was appointed to the school board in November of 2017 by the existing board members, finishing out Julie Eihausen’s term. The following year she ran unopposed.

Grady is a Park City High School graduate and former co-president of the Parley’s Park Elementary school PTA. She also worked in communications at Deer Valley.

During Grady’s tenure on the board, the school district oversaw remote and hybrid learning in the COVID-19 pandemic’s early stages, followed by in-person through the 2021-2022 school year, and passed a $79 million bond to improve school facilities.

Most recently the district underwent an investigation into its handling of the Summit County mask mandate at Parley’s Park Elementary last November, with County Attorney Margaret Olson finding last month that the school principal and district superintendent did not intentionally mislead the public about masks and had a “sincere desire” to enforce the mandate.

Grady did not respond to a request for comment, and school board members said last fall they wouldn’t engage with KPCW at least until the Parley’s Park investigation was complete.

KPCW continues to seek comment from the board on school district business and news.

One person has filed to challenge Grady for her seat so far: Nick Hill, a Parley’s Park parent who was critical of the district’s handling of the mask mandate.

The filing window closes Friday at 5 p.m.

