Election 2022

Utah Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:33 PM MST
Mikee Lee victory 11-08-22.jpg
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune)
/
Sen. Mike Lee makes his victory speech at the Utah Republican Party election night party at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday night that incumbent Senator Mike Lee beat Independent challenger Evan McMullin.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee defeated independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday night, in what has been the closest and most expensive U.S. Senate competition Utah has seen in decades.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Lee led McMullin 55% to 40%.

Lee secured his third term in the Senate, drawing Republicans would one seat closer to capturing a majority in the lawmaking body.

The senator gathered with other Republicans at the swanky Hyatt Regency — the newest addition to downtown Salt Lake City’s skyline — while McMullin and his supporters came together at a theater in Taylorsville, according to the Tribune.

In a speech declaring himself victorious, Lee said he was grateful to residents of the state, calling the race “daunting and humbling.”

Click here for the full report.

Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune