New Park City manager won’t be appointed until next year, mayor says

Park City Manager Matt Dias, who has been at City Hall since 2014, announced Aug. 13 he plans to step down in September to pursue a new role in the private sector.

During the Park City Council meeting Aug. 14, council members and the public gave Dias a standing ovation for his service to the city.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said Aug. 15 she and Dias plan to appoint an interim city manager, following the rules laid out in city code.

Worel, who is not seeking reelection, didn’t say how soon that may happen.

The mayor said the city is also beginning the process of finding a permanent replacement.

“It’s still to be determined how we go about the recruitment,” Worel said on KPCW’s Local News Hour. “We’ve only had a couple of days here. Our [human resources] director is hard at work figuring out what the best way to do the recruitment is. According to our code, it either has to be appointed before Nov. 4 or not until after the new mayor takes office.”

Worel said she doesn’t intend to appoint a new city manager, and will leave it to the winner of the Nov. 4 general election, who will take office in January.

“I personally think that it’s really important that the new mayor has a say in who they are going to be working with,” she said. “It has to be a really special chemistry between the city manager and the mayor.”

The decision will be left to either city councilmember Ryan Dickey or Jack Rubin, who are each vying for the mayor’s seat.

