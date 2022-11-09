Park City Board of Education appears poised for change

In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term.

Reed holds 67% of the vote compared to Pomeroy's 33%, according to preliminary results released early Wednesday morning.

Reed was also the top vote-getter in the primary.

District 4 encompasses the neighborhoods north of I-80, including Jeremy Ranch and Glenwild.

In district 5, incumbent and current board president Erin Grady is trailing newcomer Nick Hill by 74 votes, a 52% to 48% split.

Grady was first appointed to the board in 2017, then was uncontested when she ran for a full term in 2018.

District 5 covers areas south of the interstate, including Pinebrook and Summit Park.

The two seats up for election saw very different campaigns, with the district 4 race taking on political tones and the district 5 race being very quiet by comparison.

The Summit County Clerk's Office processed nearly 13,000 ballots as of early Wednesday morning. 671 ballots remain uncounted, however, it is unclear whether those will affect the school board race. Clerk Eve Furse said to expect updated results Wednesday at 5 p.m.