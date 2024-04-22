© 2024 KPCW

Simple ways to help preserve Utah's wildlife this Earth Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:35 PM MDT
Green-winged teal are among the ducks in Utah's marshes. The state's waterfowl hunt starts Oct. 1.
Derek Murdock
/
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Green-winged teal are among the ducks in Utah's marshes. The state's waterfowl hunt starts Oct. 1.

The Department of Natural Resources is using Earth Day to remind residents of simple ways to help restore and preserve Utah’s diverse wildlife populations.

The DNR asks recreationists to report reptile and bird sightings to help it accurately monitor native animals.

Another easy way to keep wildlife safe is to reduce plastic use and pick up your trash. Avoid single-use plastics when possible including bags, bottles, wraps and disposable utensils.

The DNR also asks residents to turn off outdoor lights at night to increase window safety for birds.

It also asks people not to feed the wildlife and not to move or transfer fish or animals. Transferring fish between bodies of water is illegal and can spread disease and increase risk of invasive species.

Locals are also reminded hunting and fishing licenses are required. The DNR says 100% of those funds go to preserve and protect wildlife.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver