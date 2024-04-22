Simple ways to help preserve Utah's wildlife this Earth Day

The DNR asks recreationists to report reptile and bird sightings to help it accurately monitor native animals.

Another easy way to keep wildlife safe is to reduce plastic use and pick up your trash. Avoid single-use plastics when possible including bags, bottles, wraps and disposable utensils.

The DNR also asks residents to turn off outdoor lights at night to increase window safety for birds.

It also asks people not to feed the wildlife and not to move or transfer fish or animals. Transferring fish between bodies of water is illegal and can spread disease and increase risk of invasive species.

Locals are also reminded hunting and fishing licenses are required. The DNR says 100% of those funds go to preserve and protect wildlife.