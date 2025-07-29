POWDR CEO on ski resort sales, parks contracts

POWDR is the owner of several ski resorts including Snowbird, Woodward Park City, Colorado’s Copper Mountain and Mount Bachelor in Oregon.

POWDR CEO Justin Sibley said they’re actively working through transactions to sell Silver Star in British Columbia and Eldora Mountain Resort, which is about 20 miles west of Boulder, Colorado.

“We’re trying to achieve the objectives of our shareholders and stakeholders,” Sibley said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday “We’re family-owned and there’s a lot of family members. We want to make sure that everyone has optionality, but we really want to stay doing what we’re doing, and this was the best way to achieve that end.”

Last year POWDR sold Killington and Pico in Vermont.

Sibley said they are retaining Mount Bachelor, after listing the Bend, Oregon resort for sale last year.

The company recently won contracts with the National Park Service to manage concessions and lodging services at Zion and Death Valley national parks. Sibley said those new ventures help diversify POWDR’s portfolio and retain employees.

“It gives us the opportunity to move people who want to stay with us year-round and get benefits, et cetera, from a ski resort in the wintertime to a national park in the summer time.

The CEO indicated the company remains interested in pursuing more contracts with the National Park Service.

“The parks here in Utah are high on our list as they come up, because they’re very close to home and all of us are very familiar with them and passionate visitors,” Sibley said.

At Snowbird, Sibley said the Oktoberfest season has been expanded, and will begin August 9 this year.

The company is also constructing a new mid-mountain lodge at the Little Cottonwood Canyon resort, which replaces the long-running Mid-Gad restaurant.