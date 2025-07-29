Heber City Council candidate Jami Hewlett charged with alleged child abuse

Wasatch County prosecutors filed a new case in 4th District Court Tuesday, July 29, charging Heber resident Jami Smith Hewlett, 49, with one count of child abuse with injury, a class A misdemeanor.

This is the fourth court case involving Hewlett since May; the other cases involve alleged stalking and criminal trespassing.

Hewlett did not respond to KPCW’s request for comment Tuesday.

All four cases appear to stem from an ongoing dispute with the mother of Hewlett’s stepchildren.

A Child Abuse Neglect Report filed with the new charge states the children described alleged physical abuse by Hewlett, as KPCW reported in June .

The same report was cited by prosecutors when they charged Hewlett’s husband, Michael Eklof Hewlett, with alleged retaliation against a witness June 24.

Jami Hewlett’s other three pending court cases include a stalking petition filed by the children’s mother June 9, a stalking misdemeanor charge filed June 23 and a criminal trespassing charge from May 18.

In response to a June 25 email from KPCW about the cases, Hewlett wrote, “The information being circulated is entirely false and defamatory.”

She said she plans to address the “falsehoods” in court, where “the truth will be established with evidence.”

Hewlett will appear in 4th District Court Aug. 18 for the child abuse case and one of the stalking cases.

A hearing for the other stalking charge is planned for September.

Jami Hewlett is a candidate for Heber City Council. This is her third run for office in the past three years.

Her husband, Mike Hewlett, is running for mayor.