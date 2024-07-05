Utah Fire Info reports over 300 human-caused wildfires in 2024

So far this year, Utah Fire Info reports show 435 wildfire starts across the state. More than 73% are human caused.

That is up from 181 total fires and 120 human caused in 2023..

The Little Twist fire in Beaver County, ignited June 13 and has burned over 4,000 acres. It is 35% contained.

Utah Fire Info reminds the public that fireworks are not allowed on federal lands and to be aware of any dry vegetation when setting off fireworks.