© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah sees nearly 90 new wildfires this week, almost half human-caused

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:41 PM MDT
Murdock Hollow fire burns along state Route 248 near Kamas.
Kendall Kelley
Murdock Hollow fire burns along state Route 248 near Kamas.

About 90 new wildfires have sparked across Utah this week. These include the latest fire yesterday afternoon near Kamas as well as the Dikker Hill, Murdock Hollow and Browns Canyon fires in Summit County.

Aside from the fire along Democrat Alley, the other Summit County burns are contained or extinguished as of Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info reports 44% of the week’s new fires were human caused, including the Browns Canyon and Dikker Hill fires.

The cause of Monday’s Murdock Hollow fire is still under investigation.

So far this year the state has seen 693 wildfires. 482 of those were caused by humans.

Red Flag warnings for the state expired Tuesday night.

Utah Fire Info reminds residents hot and dry conditions still exist and to remain cautious even when warnings are not in effect.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on all wildfire conditions visit UtahFireInfo.gov.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver