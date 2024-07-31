Utah sees nearly 90 new wildfires this week, almost half human-caused

Aside from the fire along Democrat Alley, the other Summit County burns are contained or extinguished as of Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info reports 44% of the week’s new fires were human caused, including the Browns Canyon and Dikker Hill fires.

The cause of Monday’s Murdock Hollow fire is still under investigation.

So far this year the state has seen 693 wildfires. 482 of those were caused by humans.

Red Flag warnings for the state expired Tuesday night.

Utah Fire Info reminds residents hot and dry conditions still exist and to remain cautious even when warnings are not in effect.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on all wildfire conditions visit UtahFireInfo.gov.

