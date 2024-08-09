Perseids meteor shower to light up Utah skies

The annual shower, which is considered the best meteor show of the year, will be most active this weekend.

Perseids frequently leave long wakes of light and color behind them as they streak across the sky. They’re also one of the most plentiful meteor showers, with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour.

NASA says the Perseids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours, but can sometimes be seen as early as 10 p.m. The meteors appear to originate in the northeast, so NASA advises watchers to lie back and face roughly in that direction, but keep an eye on the whole sky if you can.

This year the shower’s peak is expected to be Sunday night and into early Tuesday morning with frequent showers throughout the weekend.