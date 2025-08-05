Park City Back 2 School Basics prepares students for school year

Christian Center of Park City events manager Jaime Carter says the crowds arrived before 9 a.m. Tuesday to receive school supplies.

She said more than 1,500 kids registered this year.

The program started in 2015 and has grown to support students enrolled in schools in Summit and Wasatch counties and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation.

Carter says nearly all who apply meet the program’s low-income requirements.

This year students received $100 gift cards to Junction Commons, a snack and a backpack full of school supplies.

Jonás Wright / KPCW Back 2 School Basics provides low-income kids a back pack full of school supplies of their choice. Over 100 volunteers offered their time to help this year.

Danny Palominos has been part of it since he was a kid. Now 16, he says he appreciates the support for the year ahead.

“It’s a big help because it helps me get clothes that my parents can’t really afford, and get ready for the next school year.”

Some of the outlet stores will also offer students additional discounts.

Palominos’ aunt, Edith Garcia, says her children have benefitted from the program as well.

Her oldest child went every year through graduation. Now, her youngest is benefitting from the program.

“I’m so thankful for the Christian Center,” she said. “I have been in this program for many years, probably more than 12, and it’s so good for me. I recommend it to everyone.”

Carter says the center received about $120,000 in donations to fund this year’s event. On top of that, community members donated school supplies for every student.

“I mean, this is the best part of my job for sure,” she said. “Just watching these families come in, see the little relief that they don’t have to buy their own backpack, that they can get some new school clothes. I mean, just interacting with the families that way is always the most rewarding.”

Along with financial donations, Carter said more than 100 volunteers donated their time and a few community partners offered free services.

The center’s Back 2 School Basics event for registered students is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.