Deer Valley home featured in ‘Mountainhead’ available for nightly rentals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:29 PM MDT
The house was featured in HBO's 2025 movie "Mountainhead."
Palmer Public Media
The house was featured in HBO's 2025 movie "Mountainhead."

The $65 million Deer Valley mansion featured in the Emmy-nominated HBO movie “Mountainhead” is now available to rent.

The seven bedroom, 16 bathroom, 21,000-square-foot estate has its own home theater, ski-in/ski-out access, a private glass-walled gondola, an NBA-regulation basketball court, two-lane bowling alley and an infinity pool.

According to the rental company, Luxe Haus, the Mountainhead at Deer Valley property sleeps 34 people. Guests are required to rent the house for a minimum of five nights with daily rates starting around $50,000.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
