Deer Valley home featured in ‘Mountainhead’ available for nightly rentals

The seven bedroom, 16 bathroom, 21,000-square-foot estate has its own home theater, ski-in/ski-out access, a private glass-walled gondola, an NBA-regulation basketball court, two-lane bowling alley and an infinity pool.

According to the rental company, Luxe Haus, the Mountainhead at Deer Valley property sleeps 34 people. Guests are required to rent the house for a minimum of five nights with daily rates starting around $50,000.