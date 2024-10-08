Utah Red Cross to send volunteer aid to Florida ahead of second hurricane

The team of seven will bring supplies to strategic locations so they are ready and waiting to help those in the storm’s path.

Milton will be the second hurricane to hit Florida in the past two weeks. Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Tallahassee Sept. 26.

More than 2,000 Red Cross volunteers remain in several southeastern states to help communities recover after Helene flooded the region killing more than 200 people.

Those interested in volunteering with the Red Cross can find more information here.