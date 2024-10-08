© 2024 KPCW

Utah Red Cross to send volunteer aid to Florida ahead of second hurricane

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT
A Red Cross volunteer walks through the wake of Hurricane Helene.
The American Red Cross
A Red Cross volunteer walks through the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The Red Cross of Utah is sending disaster relief volunteers to Florida before Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near Sarasota early Thursday morning.

The team of seven will bring supplies to strategic locations so they are ready and waiting to help those in the storm’s path.

Milton will be the second hurricane to hit Florida in the past two weeks. Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Tallahassee Sept. 26.

More than 2,000 Red Cross volunteers remain in several southeastern states to help communities recover after Helene flooded the region killing more than 200 people.

Those interested in volunteering with the Red Cross can find more information here.

Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver