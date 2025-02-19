© 2025 KPCW

Utah snowpack lacking, reservoirs remain high

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:27 PM MST
Park City High School students will host a polar plunge at Jordanelle Saturday, Feb. 1.
Jordanelle State Park
Utah's reservoir storage aids in preserving that water for use during dry summers and drought years.

Utah’s snowpack is at 93% of normal, but extreme drought has reappeared in southwestern Utah for the first time in two years.

Two southern Utah basins are recording less than 50% of normal snow water equivalent, and have been breaking records for minimal SWE since Jan. 20.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports it’s the worst snowpack in the region since 1980.

Utah’s snowpack typically peaks in April, but director of the Division of Water Resources Candice Hasenyager says most of the state’s basins are likely to see below-average stream flows this spring.

Despite the low snowpack, Utah’s reservoir storage remains in good condition at 20% above normal levels for this time of year.

The Division of Water Resources says this will provide a crucial buffer against the below-normal snowpack.

About 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from the snowpack. Reservoir storage aids in preserving that water for use during dry summers and drought years.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver