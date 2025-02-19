Utah snowpack lacking, reservoirs remain high

Two southern Utah basins are recording less than 50% of normal snow water equivalent, and have been breaking records for minimal SWE since Jan. 20.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports it’s the worst snowpack in the region since 1980.

Utah’s snowpack typically peaks in April, but director of the Division of Water Resources Candice Hasenyager says most of the state’s basins are likely to see below-average stream flows this spring.

Despite the low snowpack, Utah’s reservoir storage remains in good condition at 20% above normal levels for this time of year.

The Division of Water Resources says this will provide a crucial buffer against the below-normal snowpack.

About 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from the snowpack. Reservoir storage aids in preserving that water for use during dry summers and drought years.