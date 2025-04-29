Utah DNR shares boating requirements to stop STD of the sea

From boats to kayaks to paddle boards, all must complete the annual mussel-aware boater course on the STDs of the seas.

Utah’s invasive species include quagga and zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil.

Quagga mussels are only found in Lake Powell right now.

To keep those and others from spreading, the state established a number of requirements including an annual aquatic invasive species program vessel enrollment fee for motorized boats.