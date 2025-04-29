© 2025 KPCW

How federal funding supports public media and why it's so essential

Utah DNR shares boating requirements to stop STD of the sea

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.

As boaters take to the water, the Utah Department of Natural Resources is reminding everyone of what’s required before launch.

From boats to kayaks to paddle boards, all must complete the annual mussel-aware boater course on the STDs of the seas.

Utah’s invasive species include quagga and zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil.

Quagga mussels are only found in Lake Powell right now.

To keep those and others from spreading, the state established a number of requirements including an annual aquatic invasive species program vessel enrollment fee for motorized boats.

Also, boats, kayaks, canoes and paddle boards are required to stop at inspection stations to confirm watercraft are properly drained and cleaned.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
