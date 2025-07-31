Utah’s motorcycle deaths shatter 11-year record

Fourteen riders were killed over the last month, the deadliest in 11 years.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is now urging motorcyclists to slow their speeds and improve their overall skills. State data show half of the 44 rider deaths in 2025 were single-vehicle crashes.

Less than 10% of fatally-injured riders had taken a skills course, and only 36% had a motorcycle endorsement on their license.

Utah law requires riders to pass a written knowledge test and a skills test to secure what’s known as an endorsement to drive a motorcycle .

This year’s fatalities are likely to exceed 2024’s record of 53 motorcyclist deaths. Public safety data shows almost 40% of the fatalities this year were speed-related.

DPS say wearing a helmet that meets state standards is the most effective way to reduce injuries and death in crashes.

This year, 41% of motorcyclists who died in crashes were wearing a helmet. Anyone under 21 is required to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle.

Motorcycle fatalities account for 32% of all roadway fatalities in Utah in 2025.

At the end of 2024, motorcycle-related crashes resulted in just over 19% of deaths from motor vehicle crashes.