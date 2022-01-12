© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured
COVID-19

Summit County fifth-highest in country in new COVID cases

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published January 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST
park_city_ski_area_at_night.png
Park City Municipal Corporation
Ski resort towns including Park City are being hammered by the omicron variant.

Summit County recorded 233 new COVID cases Tuesday, and is now in the top five counties nationally dealing with record numbers of the virus in residents. Three of the country’s top five hot spots right now are ski resort towns.

Summit County’s case count Tuesday afternoon is just one number below the record set last Thursday for the entire pandemic. About half the number of new cases are breakthroughs, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Though the omicron variant is less fatal than previous variants, medical experts say it’s dangerous due to being more transmissible. With more people getting sick, medical services are overwhelmed, which means delays in care for all patients.

The New York times reported Tuesday that Summit County currently has the fifth-highest rate of COVID per 100,000 residents in the United States right now. Summit County at 469 cases of COVID for every 100,000 people was just below New York City’s rate of 482 cases.

The other three counties with higher rates of COVID cases are Pitkin Colorado, where Aspen Mountain is located, Miami-Dade county in Florida, and in first place with 631 COVID cases per 100,000 residents, Teton, Wyoming, home to Jackson Hole.

The Utah Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday that Utah is experiencing an extreme scarcity of COVD treatments due to omicron and was re-evaluating the risk calculator it uses to determine which sick patients need treatment most.

Statewide Utah reported 9813 new cases of COVID, 179 new hospital admissions and 15 deaths between Monday and Tuesday.

Tags

FeaturedCOVID -19
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger