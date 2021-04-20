-
Utah reported 32 new deaths from COVID today – the highest number of single-day fatalities since the pandemic started. Two of those occurred in Summit County.
With Utah's continuing need for healthcare workers amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the Utah National Guard is sending 50 service members to be trained and assist with nursing needs.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox has authorized state employees to take time off - with pay - to help with the current staffing crisis in schools.
When the Park City School District notified employees last November of a new policy directing them not to mention vaccines, and to change the subject if students brought them up, KPCW filed a public records request to learn more. Five weeks later, the district issued a partial denial.
State Reps. Kera Birkeland and Mike Kohler, two Republicans who represent Summit County, voted to end the local mask mandate. Rep. Brian King, a Democrat, voted not to.
Legislation targeting public health orders in Summit and Salt Lake counties passed the House Friday morning, immediately terminating the mask mandates in place there.
About 200 masked Park City High School Students walked out in protest to Utah State Senate action this week. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a resolution to end the mask mandate in Salt Lake and Summit Counties.
The Utah Senate on Tuesday voted to terminate the mask mandates in effect in Summit and Salt Lake counties. The joint resolution would have to be approved by the House to go into effect, though the timing of that vote is unclear.
State leaders announced Thursday they'll allow school districts to go to remote learning temporarily if needed in response to the omicron surge.
On Wednesday, Utah reported 10,220 new COVID cases, a record high. Among the 14 new COVID-related deaths in Utah since yesterday was a Wasatch County woman.