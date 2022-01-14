© 2022 KPCW

Featured

Park City schools will remain in-person next week

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published January 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST
1-14-22 PC BOE.jpg
Alexander Cramer
/
KPCW
The Park City Board of Education in an emergency meeting Friday morning directed the district not to pivot to remote learning for the week of Jan. 17-24. Board members suggested there was no guarantee a move to remote learning would slow the spread of the virus.

The Park City Board of Education unanimously recommended against transitioning to remote learning Jan. 17-24.

The Park City Board of Education in an emergency meeting Friday morning directed the district not to pivot to remote learning next week. The move comes amid unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community and hundreds of absences among both students and teachers.

Board members unanimously recommended against transitioning to four days of remote learning, though no official vote was taken.

Member Andrew Caplan called it a “no-brainer.” He said schools were the safest place for students. Multiple board members said no other institutions in Summit County were closing, and spoke about the number of visitors to town and the rampant spread of the virus in the community.

Even if schools transitioned to remote learning, they said, there was no guarantee students wouldn’t continue to meet with their friends, go skiing or patronize local businesses. There was no guarantee, they said, that going to remote learning would help stem the spread of the virus.

Board members also discussed the effects the move would have on families that would have to find childcare, and on some children who would likely be home unsupervised.

State officials on Thursday allowed local school districts to implement remote learning Jan. 17-24 in a response to the unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Utah.

If the board would have opted for remote learning, it only would have affected schools above a threshold number of COVID-19 cases. Those schools are Park City High School, Treasure Mountain Junior High School, Ecker Hill Middle School and Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. The other three elementary schools would have remained in-person for the four-day week.

Board members discussed the impact the pandemic has had on teachers, especially those who teach older students. They acknowledged that enforcing the mask mandate has been challenging, particularly in the high school, and that some secondary school teachers had expressed the desire for a “reset” that the brief stint of remote learning would have provided.

The board is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer