Park City schools will remain in-person next week

The Park City Board of Education in an emergency meeting Friday morning directed the district not to pivot to remote learning next week. The move comes amid unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community and hundreds of absences among both students and teachers.

Board members unanimously recommended against transitioning to four days of remote learning, though no official vote was taken.

Member Andrew Caplan called it a “no-brainer.” He said schools were the safest place for students. Multiple board members said no other institutions in Summit County were closing, and spoke about the number of visitors to town and the rampant spread of the virus in the community.

Even if schools transitioned to remote learning, they said, there was no guarantee students wouldn’t continue to meet with their friends, go skiing or patronize local businesses. There was no guarantee, they said, that going to remote learning would help stem the spread of the virus.

Board members also discussed the effects the move would have on families that would have to find childcare, and on some children who would likely be home unsupervised.

State officials on Thursday allowed local school districts to implement remote learning Jan. 17-24 in a response to the unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Utah.

If the board would have opted for remote learning, it only would have affected schools above a threshold number of COVID-19 cases. Those schools are Park City High School, Treasure Mountain Junior High School, Ecker Hill Middle School and Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. The other three elementary schools would have remained in-person for the four-day week.

Board members discussed the impact the pandemic has had on teachers, especially those who teach older students. They acknowledged that enforcing the mask mandate has been challenging, particularly in the high school, and that some secondary school teachers had expressed the desire for a “reset” that the brief stint of remote learning would have provided.

The board is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.