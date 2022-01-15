PCMR ski patrol union approves new contract, averts strike

The union announced on Saturday that membership voted to accept the new contract after a marathon 50th bargaining session with Vail Resorts on Wednesday that lasted over 15 hours.

According to an announcement from the union, the new contract achieves a $19/hr average wage for the resort’s patrollers. The contract also secures wage incentives and tenure recognition. Additionally, the contract provides wage parity with patrollers at Colorado resorts, so if Colorado patrollers get a pay bump, so do the ones in Park City.

“Our members voiced their commitment to achieving these goals and showed that they were willing to take significant action to secure them,” the union said. “This solidarity and the profound support from the public are the sole reasons for our win. We could not have achieved this contract without every formal step in this process, every message of support, and every dollar donated. We are relieved that we were able to have a productive conversation with the company in the final hours, although we have not forgotten that this process should never have taken this long. We know that further action would have affected many in the Park City community, and we are grateful to have avoided a more consequential action.”

Union membership voted to authorize a strike last weekend if negotiations were unsuccessful.

