Ballots due Tuesday for Wasatch Back primary elections

A new law this year requires all ballots to be in a drop box or at the county clerk’s office on the day of the election, Aug. 12. Not just postmarked by the election date.

In Summit County, Coalville, Henefer, Francis and Park City residents are voting in the Aug. 12 primaries.

Eight drop boxes are available around Summit County including the county courthouse in Coalville, the Park City Library, the Market at Park City and Summit County Library branches in Coalville and Kamas.

In-person voting and voter registration is available Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Coalville City Hall, the Summit County Library Kamas branch and Park City Hall.

In Wasatch County, Charleston, Heber and Midway will vote in primaries.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped in one of four drop boxes across the county, including the Midway City Offices and the Wasatch County Library.

Residents can vote in person at the county building from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Heber.

More information on primary election candidates in the Wasatch Back can be found in the 2025 Wasatch Back voter guide.