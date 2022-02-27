© 2022 KPCW

Man dies at Park City Mountain Resort

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published February 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST
mollys.jpg
PCMR
/
According to a PCMR release, the accident happened near Molly's Trees above the base area.

A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died at Park City Mountain Resort Saturday.

According to a release from the resort, ski patrol found him near the Molly’s Trees area, which is located above the base area and is accessible off the McConkey's Express lift.

A medical helicopter came to the site shortly after ski patrol arrived. The Airmed medical team pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” said Mike Goar, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Park City Mountain.

Officials didn’t release further information about the man who died or his accident.

