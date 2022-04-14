© 2022 KPCW

Heber City man arrested with help from residents after search Wednesday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT
heber pd.jpg

Around 11am Wednesday morning, Heber City Police took a call from a woman, reporting a man was at her home in violation of a protective order. She said he was suicidal.

According to Heber City Police information officer Phil Kirk, the 53-year-old man, Ralph Hamilton, was violating a protective order for felony domestic violence.

The Heber-Wasatch SWAT Team responded to the home at the south end of the city, but discovered he had left, likely on foot. They reached him by phone, but he would not cooperate.

Kirk said there were several tips from members of the community who recognized Hamilton. Heber City Police put an alert on their Facebook page telling people to avoid the area between 1000 South and 1300 South on 300 West. That stretch of road runs along the side of the Valley Station shopping center with WalMart and recently opened Dutch Bros Coffee.

Kirk said tips from citizens, along with phone tracking, led police to Hamilton, who was hiding in a car nearby. They discovered him around 2:30pm, at Mountainland Auto Repair, between 1300 South and Highway 189, in a car that didn’t belong to him, which was unlocked.

Hamilton was booked on one charge of felony violation of a protective order. He’s currently in jail and cannot post bail.

Heber City Heber City Police DepartmentWasatch County Sheriff's Office
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter