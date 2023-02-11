Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital

The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls, including one person who was not a student.

A parent took one of the girls to the hospital with “serious injuries” including a broken arm, according to the police report. The other was released to a parent. Later that day, she was arrested for assaulting her mother and taken to juvenile detention for two counts of aggravated assault.

Wasatch County School District spokesperson Kirsta Albert declined to identify the girls or explain how a minor who was not a student, was on campus. She said the school district would not share that information due to the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act. She added the fight is still under investigation, and the students involved received “appropriate consequences.”

Rocky Mountain Principal Brian Thorne sent an email to parents and staff Saturday morning.

Thorne said the administrator supervising the area, Dean of Students Rachel Probst, “tried to intervene immediately,” along with two staff members.

Also, administrators called law enforcement and, “out of an abundance of caution,” EMTs.

Thorne added that videos and comments on social media portrayed some details of the fight incorrectly. He noted that he and Assistant Principal Kevin Rich were in other areas of the building when the fight occurred, contrary to assertions that they were present and did not intervene immediately.

Thorne asked people to delete videos of the incident, citing impacts they could have on the student who was attacked. He also encouraged parents to reach out to the school directly by phone or email with questions.

