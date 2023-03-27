© 2023 KPCW

LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Heber City

Wasatch County School Board meets this week with a $400,000 roof on its agenda

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT
J.R. Smith Elementary School - Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Wasatch County's J.R. Smith Elementary School has the biggest item on the list: a roof replacement for $400,000.

The monthly meeting of the Wasatch County School Board of Education is Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.

After a 20-minute public comment period on the 2023-24 school fee schedules, the board will review and vote on the fees, positive behavior plans funding for the current school year and various capital projects for fiscal year 2024.

The proposed capital projects list includes expenses for things such as road maintenance at two campuses, wood chips, fieldhouse lights and custodial equipment.

The biggest item on the list is a roof replacement for $400,000 at J.R. Smith Elementary School.

The meeting is at the Wasatch Education Center Board Chambers at 101 E. 200 N. in Heber. It will also be available online via Zoom.

Heber City Wasatch County School Board of Education
Andrea Buchanan
KPCW Reporter
