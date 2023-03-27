Wasatch County School Board meets this week with a $400,000 roof on its agenda

After a 20-minute public comment period on the 2023-24 school fee schedules, the board will review and vote on the fees, positive behavior plans funding for the current school year and various capital projects for fiscal year 2024.

The proposed capital projects list includes expenses for things such as road maintenance at two campuses, wood chips, fieldhouse lights and custodial equipment.

The biggest item on the list is a roof replacement for $400,000 at J.R. Smith Elementary School.

The meeting is at the Wasatch Education Center Board Chambers at 101 E. 200 N. in Heber. It will also be available online via Zoom.