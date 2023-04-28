Heber community invited to Dia de los Niños

Dia de los Niños, or Children’s Day, is a free first-time event happening Sunday in downtown Heber.

Local students have played a big part in helping to plan the day.

“I've been helping out with the activities by setting up the music, the shows, the bounce houses that we're going to have for the kids,” said Tania Chavez, eighth grader at Timpanogos Middle School. “We're also going to have face paintings, balloon art. And then for food, we're going to have Mexican food, desserts and drinks.”

In Wasatch County, Latino community leaders said this is the first major event they’re hosting intended to welcome everyone in the area who wants to join.

Chavez’s classmate Stephanie Rendon said with the activities they’re lining up, it’s a great way for youth to get together with friends and meet new ones.

“I'm really excited to do all the activities because I feel like all the kids really enjoy doing these things, and it's important that we make sure that everyone has fun there,” Rendon said.

Yuri Jenson is one of the main organizers and has worked with students and their parents, some of whom have celebrated the event in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela as children. She said in 72 other countries it’s like Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, but for kids.

“It's a big party for the kids,” Jenson said. “It started in other countries to support the children, to make sure that [there was not] domestic violence, or violence against kids — like, abuse and stuff — but now it's about that, but it's more about celebrating and just having fun.”

It’s free to attend Sunday at Heber City Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jenson and Chavez said they’re preparing for more than 750 people to attend.