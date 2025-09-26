Summit County SWAT standoff suspect faces federal charge

Federal prosecutors announced a seventh, separate charge against 40-year-old Abraham Hernandez-Duron of Salt Lake County in a news release Friday.

He is charged with theft of firearms from a licensed dealer. The crime carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah originally filed the charge Aug. 26, two days before Summit County prosecutors filed six other burglary- and gun-related charges.

Hernandez-Duron allegedly broke into the Park City Gun Club early Sunday, Aug. 24, and stole four pistols and a rifle. Court papers in the Summit County case say he fired 15 shots towards officers from inside the gun club before speeding away in a van.

Authorities say he then led them on a 4-mile chase to the Trailside neighborhood, where he was in a standoff with the local SWAT for over an hour.

Hernandez-Duron made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. He is due back in Summit County’s 3rd District Court Oct. 10.