Miners roll, Wildcats win in OT, Wasps and Braves fall short

The Park City Miners improved to 2-0 in Region 8 with a 30-17 victory over the Salem Hills Skyhawks. QB Josh Hofer sparked the offense with a long touchdown run and two scoring strikes to Brogan Price, while Tanner Pidwell added three field goals to back up a strong defensive effort.

The game’s momentum swung late in the second quarter when the Miners strung together 17 unanswered points across halftime. Ben Souza and Wyatt Knapp came up with key interceptions to stop Skyhawk drives as the offense built a big lead. The teams traded fourth quarter scores as Salem Hills could not close the gap.

Park City (4-3 overall) returns home Friday to host the Provo Bulldogs. KPCW will have the live broadcast beginning at 7 p.m.

The Wasatch Wasps fell just short against the Pleasant Grove Vikings, 21-20. Ashton Nord scored on a fumble return and Lance Simpson hauled in a 59-yard touchdown catch for the Wasps, but they were shut out in the second half. The Vikings scored late in the third quarter to grab the one-point victory.

The Wasps are 1-3 in Region 7 and 3-4 overall. Next up, they will face the Payson Lions in a non-region game on Friday.

The South Summit Wildcats won an overtime thriller against the Summit Academy Bears, 41-34. The Bears tied the game in the final seconds, but Ian Mair’s 5-yard touchdown run in OT sealed the win for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 3-4 and 1-0 in Region 2A-North. They return home for their next regional contest against the American Leadership Academy Eagles on Friday.

The Beaver Beavers exploded for 35 first half points in their 42-6 win over the North Summit Braves. The Braves’ lone score came in the third quarter. North Summit (3-4) will host the North Sevier Wolves on Friday night.