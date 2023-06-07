'Unity Month' begins with day of service, concert in Heber City

The Heber community is invited to help beautify the city with volunteer projects around the area Saturday.

It starts with a free breakfast at City Hall. Then, organizers will assign tasks, including planting, cleaning and gardening.

“The month of unity is a month dedicated to service, a month dedicated to celebrating what makes us great: working together and working for a common vision,” Heber City Manager Matt Brower said. “We'll plant flowers downtown and help property owners that may be down on your luck, needing help with their homes, whether it's sprucing up painting or whatever the case may be.”

Organizers asked volunteers to bring garden tools.

Wednesday morning, the city placed large dumpsters at 12 spots in Heber neighborhoods. City Councilmember Rachel Kahler said they’re for yard waste.

She and other councilmembers first approved them in 2022 and again this year. They said they hope people will tidy up their yards for spring and offer to help neighbors.

Tires, concrete, oil, metal, paint, batteries and sand are prohibited in the dumpsters, which will be out until Tuesday.

At this Thursday’s Market on Main, “unity” will also be the theme. Singer-songwriter Mishka is scheduled to perform.

The “Unity Month” tradition began in spring of 2022 after a youth coalition asked the council to hold a week of service and awareness in partnership with the local LGBTQ community. They asked for it to happen during June, which is Pride month.

Councilmembers declined to focus the celebration on any specific group. They cited city code passed in 2020, which the council at the time passed in response to public outcry over Pride flags the city displayed on Main Street in 2019 and 2020.