Kahler will not seek second term on Heber City Council; Stack and Johnston still undecided

Rachel Kahler's time on the Heber City Council is coming to a close. She said she will not seek a second term this November.

"I actually have a 14-year-old daughter that will be starting Wasatch High School as a freshman," she said. "She's asked me to be more present during her high school experience."

Kahler described her time on the council as "really intense." She said she’s grateful to have shared that time with the other members of the council.

"We have had to make a lot of hard decisions. And they have not come without deliberation and debate," she said. "I think ultimately, we've made decisions for the betterment of the community. And maybe the public hasn't always seen it that way. But as a cooperative council, I feel like that's how we work together.”

Kahler shared some advice for the person who replaces her on the council. She said they should be open to multiple perspectives, and work to disseminate information the public may not be well aware of, "so when those hard decisions are needed, the public comes to the table with a better understanding."

"I feel like for years, there's been so much mistrust," Kahler said. "I'm hoping that with more communication, with just more feedback that we can see more trust with our public officials."

Ryan Stack told KPCW he would make his decision on running "in the coming weeks."

In a text message, Mike Johnston said he would not run again if there were at least three candidates in the race that he believed were "competent and qualified to make hard decisions and bold plans for a prosperous and sustainable Heber City." He said he’ll make a decision around Aug. 12, closer to the filing deadline.

"I am hopeful that there are smart, knowledgeable, experienced women and men who are willing to step up and share their wisdom as a community leader!" Johnston said.

The other two council members, Scott Phillips and Yvonne Barney, are both in the middle of their first terms.

Candidates must declare in person at the city recorder’s office between Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 15. (While city offices are typically closed on Fridays, "the City Recorder and Deputy Recorder will be available and on premise," a city spokesperson said.)

More information is available at heberut.gov.

All council seats are at-large. The race will be decided by ranked choice voting, so there’s no primary. The general election will be held November 21, 2023.