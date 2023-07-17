Fire at Heber City Walmart under investigation

The fire in the storage area at the Heber City Walmart burned cardboard boxes before it spread to wood pallets and plastic bundles Friday, July 14.

An investigation is underway to determine what may have sparked the flames at the Valley Station shopping center in southern Heber City.

Wasatch Fire District Operation Chief Jason Provost was on the scene. He said Heber City Police collected video footage to review.

He said the responders in the relatively light fleet quickly got the fire under control. He declined to comment further while the investigation is underway.

Along with a fire engine and ambulances Wasatch Fire dispatched, Wasatch County Public Works also sent an excavator that helped firefighters put out the fire.

KPCW will continue to provide updates if they become available.