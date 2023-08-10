Heber City invites public to meet police chief candidates

The two candidates are Heber City Police Lieutenant Branden Russell and Chief Parker Server, the police chief in Hanford, California.

Both candidates will attend a community “meet and greet” at Heber Valley Elementary Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each candidate will have 10 minutes to explain why they are the best applicant for the job. That will be followed by a 45-minute question and answer session with attendees.

"They certainly can ask any question they'd like about inclusion, or different crime concerns that they have," Franco said. "I can't control what the public will ask."

The remaining time will be for residents to mingle with the two candidates.

They can then give Mayor Franco input via feedback cards, email, or an online form. Franco told KPCW she will share that information with the city council when she gives nominates one of the candidates for the job.

"The final vote is the city council. So I'm not asking the public to vote," she said. "I'm just asking the public to come and meet these candidates, and see if that's who they would feel comfortable and confident in as a chief for our community."

Franco added the open house is one part of a very thorough vetting process.

"There’s psychological testing, there's a much more extensive background check. There's other interviews that's going on," she said.

The new police chief will succeed Dave Booth, who will retire in September.