Candidate Ken Davis to seek common ground on Heber City Council

Davis has lived all over the country, from California to Nebraska, and settled in Heber with his family about 10 years ago.

Now, he said he’s entering the Heber City Council race because he believes in serving his community.

He said his views are shaped by witnessing growth in Heber and other places he’s called home.

“I’m of the belief that you can either be proactive in creating decision options, or those options can be forced upon you,” he said. “This is an opportunity for me to help influence and represent my neighbors and community in being able to plan for the options that we want.”

Davis said he would bring an outsider perspective to the council. He hasn’t held elected office before; he works in medical sales.

He said managing traffic is one of the biggest challenges facing Heber, pointing to the ongoing discussions about where the Utah Department of Transportation will build a bypass. He said the west side highway in Davis County is a good example of a road that works.

“I think there was likely resistance to that as well,” he said. “But it gives us a template for realizing that can both manage the growth and then still keep access to all of what Heber City offers uniquely on Main Street.”

Davis said communication is among his top priorities. He said without open conversations between residents and councilmembers, there can be frustration and misunderstanding.

He gave the example of Heber’s ongoing efforts to revitalize Main Street to promote small businesses and walkability, saying elected officials must prioritize communicating with downtown business owners.

Davis said his willingness to collaborate and find common ground makes him a good fit for local government.

“I can be an ambassador across different viewpoints,” he said. “If we can meet somewhere in the middle, I’ll be effective in those discussions to make sure that everyone feels included and that a compromise is achieved.”

Davis is one of nine candidates running for two open seats on the Heber City Council.

A primary Aug. 12 will determine which four candidates are on the ballot Nov. 4.