Abnormally hot weather, high winds could shut off Utahns' power

The advisory comes as the National Weather Service says gusty winds and high temperatures will elevate wildfire danger in central and southern Utah this week.

The power company says, as a safety precaution, power may be shut off Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Flag warnings are in effect for much of the state through Saturday.

While the Wasatch Back is not included, there are fire restrictions for Wasatch County and unincorporated parts of Summit County.

State fire officials urge extreme caution with campfires and warn residents to avoid any activities that may create sparks.