Abnormally hot weather, high winds could shut off Utahns' power

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:55 PM MDT
Rocky Mountain Power's work has already begun in some areas of the county including SR 224.
KPCW
Rocky Mountain Power could shut off power for parts of central and southern Utah this week.

Rocky Mountain Power has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for parts of the state this weekend.

The advisory comes as the National Weather Service says gusty winds and high temperatures will elevate wildfire danger in central and southern Utah this week.

The power company says, as a safety precaution, power may be shut off Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Flag warnings are in effect for much of the state through Saturday.

While the Wasatch Back is not included, there are fire restrictions for Wasatch County and unincorporated parts of Summit County.

State fire officials urge extreme caution with campfires and warn residents to avoid any activities that may create sparks.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
