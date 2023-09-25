© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber City mayor responds to conflict at council meeting

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM MDT
(Back, from right) Heber City councilmembers Rachel Kahler, Mike Johnston, Yvonne Barney, Mayor Heidi Franco, Councilmember Ryan Stack and City Manager Matt Brower talk in Tuesday's special meeting at Heber City Hall.
Heber City
(Back, from right) Heber City councilmembers Rachel Kahler, Mike Johnston, Yvonne Barney, Mayor Heidi Franco, Councilmember Ryan Stack and City Manager Matt Brower talk in Tuesday's special meeting at Heber City Hall.

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco has issued a response to the argument that ended last week’s City Council meeting.

In a media statement, Franco said that councilmember Rachel Kahler “wants to control the mayor.”

“I doubt that any past or future Heber City mayor wants to be controlled by the council. I doubt the citizens want it either,” she wrote, adding, “Sadly, Councilmember Kahler thinks it is ‘love’ to continually attack.”

Kahler said she wants to move past the disagreements with Franco and focus on the council’s agenda items.

“It really has been a very contentious council,” she said. “Relationships with the mayor have been very difficult. And I’m really hopeful that as we move forward, we will be able to start building some bridges and coming together.”

She said that in her remaining time as a member of the council, she wants to keep the focus on the issues that affect Heber City constituents, like the ongoing road construction project and the new chief of police starting in October.

Kahler said the council has been productive despite the dispute with the mayor.

“I don’t feel like it’s affected the decisions with the council,” she said. “I feel like the councilmembers have been very respectful with each other.”

Both women said it’s important for the city council to “disagree better,” as Utah Governor Spencer Cox has encouraged Americans to do.

Kahler posted the full text of her statement to Franco on her Facebook page; Franco’s full statement to the media is available online.

To listen to the full exchange during the Sept. 19 meeting, visit the Heber City Archived Agendas & Minutes page and navigate to 5:30:35.

Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content