Heber City mayor responds to conflict at council meeting

In a media statement, Franco said that councilmember Rachel Kahler “wants to control the mayor.”

“I doubt that any past or future Heber City mayor wants to be controlled by the council. I doubt the citizens want it either,” she wrote, adding, “Sadly, Councilmember Kahler thinks it is ‘love’ to continually attack.”

Kahler said she wants to move past the disagreements with Franco and focus on the council’s agenda items.

“It really has been a very contentious council,” she said. “Relationships with the mayor have been very difficult. And I’m really hopeful that as we move forward, we will be able to start building some bridges and coming together.”

She said that in her remaining time as a member of the council, she wants to keep the focus on the issues that affect Heber City constituents, like the ongoing road construction project and the new chief of police starting in October.

Kahler said the council has been productive despite the dispute with the mayor.

“I don’t feel like it’s affected the decisions with the council,” she said. “I feel like the councilmembers have been very respectful with each other.”

Both women said it’s important for the city council to “disagree better,” as Utah Governor Spencer Cox has encouraged Americans to do.

Kahler posted the full text of her statement to Franco on her Facebook page; Franco’s full statement to the media is available online.

To listen to the full exchange during the Sept. 19 meeting, visit the Heber City Archived Agendas & Minutes page and navigate to 5:30:35.