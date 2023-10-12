New pickleball club opens indoor courts in Heber City

A new indoor pickleball club, Kellsey Pickleball, opens Saturday in Heber City.

The facility will have four courts for year-round play near the Heber Valley Airport. It will offer pickleball leagues, clinics and tournaments for all ages.

Kellsey Pickleball is named after the owners’ late daughter, who was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 5 years old.

Two membership levels are available at the pickleball club. Free membership includes up to eight hours of court reservations each week at a rate of $24 per hour. Paid membership, at $125 annually, includes up to 36 hours of play each week at $22 an hour and discounts for special events.

Players are invited to try out the new courts at the grand opening Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.