Wasatch County man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT
Law enforcement officers arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of kidnapping and sexually abusing a child in Heber City Sunday evening.
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Heber City over the weekend for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Miguel Chavelas-Astudillo is being held in the Wasatch County Jail without bail, facing four felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl.

Documents from Wasatch County’s Fourth District Court say the girl’s parents contacted law enforcement when she was missing Sunday night and shared messages that helped an officer find the girl with Chavelas-Astudillo.

The parents directed officers to his home on Lucerne Drive, where they found the girl under a blanket in his car.

After denying that they engaged in sexual activity, the officer’s report says Chavelas-Astudillo admitted to raping the girl. He claimed he believed she was 18 years old. The report notes that he “should have known by the physical features and appearance” that the girl was a minor.

In the affidavit, the officer recommended the court deny Chavelas-Astudillo an opportunity for release because he could be a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance before Judge Jennifer Mabey Wednesday.

Heber City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter