Hear from Park City mayoral, council candidates at forum with KPCW, The Park Record

Park City’s mayoral and council candidates will share their views at the forum Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

KPCW will also stream the forum live on YouTube for those unable to attend.

The first hour will focus on the three candidates running for Park City Council: incumbents Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, along with Old Town resident Diego Zegarra.

The second hour is for the two mayoral candidates: incumbent Councilmember Ryan Dickey and Park Meadows resident Jack Rubin.

The candidates will be asked about leading issues in Park City, from traffic and development to planning for the 2034 Winter Games.

Residents will also be able to ask questions in person and online.

In September, John Kenworthy withdrew from the city council race after making it through the primary.

However, Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg said Kenworthy’s name will still appear on ballots because it was too late to remove.

She said any votes for Kenworthy will not be counted.

The Summit County Clerk’s office will send mail-in ballots to registered voters Oct. 14.

The deadline to register and receive a vote-by-mail ballot for this election is Oct. 24. Residents who are not registered, but are otherwise eligible to vote, may vote provisionally in person during early voting or on Election Day Nov. 4.

New this year, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 to be counted. An Election Day postmark will no longer count.

Summit County voting information