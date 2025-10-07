© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hear from Heber City candidates at forum with KPCW, Leadership Academy

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:18 PM MDT
Heber voters narrowed the field in mayoral and city council races in the primary Aug. 12.
Heber City / KPCW
Heber voters narrowed the field in mayoral and city council races in the primary Aug. 12.

Candidates for Heber City mayor and city council will share their ideas for the city’s future at a forum hosted by the Heber Leadership Academy and KPCW.

The forum is set for Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wasatch County Senior Center.

For voters unable to attend in person, it will be broadcast live via 91.9 FM in Wasatch County. KPCW will also stream the forum on YouTube.

The first hour of the forum will be dedicated to the four candidates vying for two seats on the Heber City Council: incumbent Yvonne Barney, Nick López, Morgan Murdock and Corey Noyes.

The second hour is for the mayoral candidates: Mayor Heidi Franco and Councilmember Scott Phillips.

The forum will focus on the top issues facing Heber and include opportunities for audience members to ask their own questions.

The Wasatch County Clerk’s office will send mail-in ballots to registered voters Oct. 14. Ballots can be returned to drop boxes at the county administration building or at the county library.

The deadline to register to vote and receive a mail-in ballot for this election is Oct. 24. Residents can also register and vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, Nov. 4.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler