Hear from Heber City candidates at forum with KPCW, Leadership Academy

The forum is set for Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wasatch County Senior Center.

For voters unable to attend in person, it will be broadcast live via 91.9 FM in Wasatch County. KPCW will also stream the forum on YouTube.

The first hour of the forum will be dedicated to the four candidates vying for two seats on the Heber City Council: incumbent Yvonne Barney, Nick López, Morgan Murdock and Corey Noyes.

The second hour is for the mayoral candidates: Mayor Heidi Franco and Councilmember Scott Phillips.

The forum will focus on the top issues facing Heber and include opportunities for audience members to ask their own questions.

The Wasatch County Clerk’s office will send mail-in ballots to registered voters Oct. 14. Ballots can be returned to drop boxes at the county administration building or at the county library.

The deadline to register to vote and receive a mail-in ballot for this election is Oct. 24. Residents can also register and vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, Nov. 4.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count.