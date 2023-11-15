© 2023 KPCW

Planning commission recommends zoning changes in the heart of downtown Heber City

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST
Part of Heber City's plan for how to evolve its downtown includes building height limits and architectural styles specific to zones within city limits.

The city planning commission recommended zoning changes for Main Street as part of the efforts to revitalize Heber City’s downtown.

At its meeting Nov. 14, the commission recommended an amendment to a small section of downtown Heber City from about 300 North to 300 South Main Street.

The changes they suggested include eliminating parking requirements for businesses in that zone, preventing drive-through businesses, and requiring certain design features and materials to give a historic feel to Main Street.

One goal of the changes is to make downtown Heber City more pedestrian friendly.

“Part of working on it is pedestrian-oriented,” one commission member said about the zone. “We want to take as much of the cars as we can out of it.”

The commission says the city will eventually need to add parking garages or different surface parking to accommodate the change.

In other news from the meeting, the planning commission unanimously recommended the city council vote to change the general plan to include the Central Heber Vision. That includes changes to the definition of downtown and the city’s central neighborhoods and defining a Recreation and Arts District.

Planning consultant John Janson says these changes are mostly a formality, since the city already approved the Envision Central Heber plan.

“This is just to make sure the vision and the plan are not contradictory in some manner,” he said.

Next, the Heber City Council will vote on the planning commission’s recommendations.
