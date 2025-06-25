Pinebrook shopping center to expand by two buildings

The new buildings will replace the grassy lots on the west corner of the roundabout in the middle of the Quarry Village development.

That’s the commercial center home to Macey’s, O’Shucks, Ace Hardware and more.

Soon it will be home to a few more retail and office suites, split between the two buildings. County staff say they’re both already allowed under the overall development agreement for the area.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission recommended one building May 27 and the other June 24. The next step is to get the final go-ahead from Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes.

Commissioner Makena Hawley, who said she lives nearby, voted “yes” but expressed disappointment that the buildings won’t be constructed with equipment like grease traps that could allow for restaurants.

“We have a couple great restaurants, which is fantastic, but sometimes I think about a little bit more livability and, like, attraction and something to the area for the people who live nearby,” she said June 24, adding offices would also serve and potentially employ nearby residents.

The project’s architect, Mike Anderson, told the commission the buildings will feature smaller business suites. He mentioned a dermatologist as a potential tenant.

“The restaurant seemed like it would be a potential conflict with some of the parking demands, but the professional office during the day, or retailers that have a daytime presence, I would say that any of those would be good qualifiers,” Anderson said.

In May, representatives for the development owner said smell was a factor when deciding whether to solicit new restaurants too.

Anderson says there will be an outdoor green space for people to gather between the new buildings and the existing one that houses Kodiak Cakes.