Woodward Park City partners with X Games to host free skate clinics
Woodward Park City is teaming up with the X Games in Salt Lake City to bring its expertise in action sports training.
The X Games will be at the Utah State Fairpark from June 27 to 29.
General Manager Gar Trayner said the X Games invited Woodward to show off its expertise in action sports training during the event. Called the “Woodward Experience,” the action sports park will offer free access to a world-class, custom-built skatepark with a street course and mini ramp.
Interactive activities for spectators and aspiring riders of all ages will also be offered.
“We're sending a bunch of the greatest and best of our coaches to provide mini sessions and drop-in sessions for any guests that are there on behalf of X Games,” Trayner said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Wednesday.
Trayner said the coaches will conduct beginner skate, scooter, and BMX clinics. There will also be megaphone-led games, pop-up trick challenges and “Namaste Skate mindfulness” and “Girls Skate” sessions.
Fans can also meet world-renowned athletes like American professional skateboarders Ryan Sheckler and Jamie Foy for selfies and autographs.
Trayner said Sheckler has been training at Woodward to prepare for the X Games.
“He's making his comeback to the X Games,” he said. “So he's like, literally training at Woodward with our campers this week, stoking them out, and then he's going to go down and compete in the X Games.”
Trayner said the Woodward Experience is meant to leave fans inspired and build a community around action sports.