© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woodward Park City partners with X Games to host free skate clinics

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 25, 2025 at 7:17 PM MDT
Keegan Palmer during Men's Skateboard Park Elimination at 2024 X Games Ventura at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA.
Chris Tedesco
/
X Games
Keegan Palmer during Men's Skateboard Park Elimination at 2024 X Games Ventura at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA.

Woodward Park City is teaming up with the X Games in Salt Lake City to bring its expertise in action sports training.

The X Games will be at the Utah State Fairpark from June 27 to 29.

General Manager Gar Trayner said the X Games invited Woodward to show off its expertise in action sports training during the event. Called the “Woodward Experience,” the action sports park will offer free access to a world-class, custom-built skatepark with a street course and mini ramp.

Interactive activities for spectators and aspiring riders of all ages will also be offered.

“We're sending a bunch of the greatest and best of our coaches to provide mini sessions and drop-in sessions for any guests that are there on behalf of X Games,” Trayner said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Wednesday.

Trayner said the coaches will conduct beginner skate, scooter, and BMX clinics. There will also be megaphone-led games, pop-up trick challenges and “Namaste Skate mindfulness” and “Girls Skate” sessions.

Fans can also meet world-renowned athletes like American professional skateboarders Ryan Sheckler and Jamie Foy for selfies and autographs.

Trayner said Sheckler has been training at Woodward to prepare for the X Games.

“He's making his comeback to the X Games,” he said. “So he's like, literally training at Woodward with our campers this week, stoking them out, and then he's going to go down and compete in the X Games.”

Trayner said the Woodward Experience is meant to leave fans inspired and build a community around action sports.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller