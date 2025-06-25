Woodward Park City partners with X Games to host free skate clinics

The X Games will be at the Utah State Fairpark from June 27 to 29.

General Manager Gar Trayner said the X Games invited Woodward to show off its expertise in action sports training during the event. Called the “Woodward Experience,” the action sports park will offer free access to a world-class, custom-built skatepark with a street course and mini ramp.

Interactive activities for spectators and aspiring riders of all ages will also be offered.

“We're sending a bunch of the greatest and best of our coaches to provide mini sessions and drop-in sessions for any guests that are there on behalf of X Games,” Trayner said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Wednesday.

Trayner said the coaches will conduct beginner skate, scooter, and BMX clinics. There will also be megaphone-led games, pop-up trick challenges and “Namaste Skate mindfulness” and “Girls Skate” sessions.

Fans can also meet world-renowned athletes like American professional skateboarders Ryan Sheckler and Jamie Foy for selfies and autographs.

Trayner said Sheckler has been training at Woodward to prepare for the X Games.

“He's making his comeback to the X Games,” he said. “So he's like, literally training at Woodward with our campers this week, stoking them out, and then he's going to go down and compete in the X Games.”

Trayner said the Woodward Experience is meant to leave fans inspired and build a community around action sports.