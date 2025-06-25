Park City Council to consider potential aerial connections to Deer Valley

As part of a broader plan to redevelop the Main Street core, the Park City Council requested a preliminary, no-cost review of previous aerial transit studies for Old Town.

A staff presentation for Thursday’s meeting notes that the city engaged Deer Valley Resort, lift manufacturer Doppelmayr and consultant SE Group as part of the analysis.

The slide deck highlights five potential locations along Swede Alley that could serve as a base terminal for an aerial transit route to Deer Valley’s Snow Park base.

A terminal at the Brew Pub parking lot at the top of Main Street and the Sandridge lots along Marsac Avenue would require the least amount of interference with private property, the presentation notes.

Other sites on Swede Alley evaluated include Bob Wells Plaza, the parking lot bordering City Hall to the north, the Flagpole lot used by Main Street employees and the China Bridge garage, part of which is deteriorating and requires replacement in the next decade.

The presentation also shows an additional aerial transit route for consideration: Snow Park to Richardson Flat east of U.S. Highway 40.

For the past several years, Park City has seen an increase in bus ridership from a parking and transit hub on land in Richardson Flat owned by the Larry H. Miller Company. Bus service to and from the 700-space lot is seen as a key tool to keeping traffic congestion outside of the city core, especially during peak ski days and special events like the Sundance Film Festival.

The city identified two different modes of aerial transit: gondolas and tri-cable systems. The staff report says gondolas require more towers and higher maintenance, while tri-cable systems can have longer spans between towers, but may be costly.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said an aerial connection to Deer Valley could increase vibrancy on Main Street.

“There’s obviously a large bed base in Old Town and there’s a very large bed base at the Deer Valley base area, and it’s going to get even larger,” Dias said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Wednesday. “You’re going to have thousands of visitors that we would love to see come in our town using public transportation, and then using public transportation during their week here, whether they’re skiing at [Park City Mountain] or Deer Valley, and when they’re visiting Main Street.”

Visitation to Main Street has declined by 14% since 2021, according to a November 2024 report.

The city council will be asked Thursday which of the six alignments they wish to explore further. Park City staff will also ask whether the council wants to pursue a larger regional aerial transit network, which could involve the Town Lift at Park City Mountain.

Local tech billionaire Matthew Prince recently purchased the Town Lift Plaza on Main Street and has expressed a desire to upgrade the Town Lift into a gondola and connect it to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

On Thursday the city council will also consider creating a new affordable housing homeowners association (HOA) loan or grant pilot program. The initiative is seen as a way to support emergency or major capital maintenance projects on affordable housing units constructed by Park City Municipal.

The council will also weigh a proposal to build a protective net along the new pathway on Thaynes Canyon Drive, which borders the driving range at the municipal golf course.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:55 p.m. following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.