Planning commission nominations put on hold in Heber City

Heber City has four spots to fill on the seven-person planning commission: two voting members and two alternates.

At the city council meeting Tuesday night, [Jan. 16,] Mayor Heidi Franco planned to introduce four nominees for the council’s approval. But the discussion came to a halt when she named Del Barney, Councilmember Yvonne Barney’s husband, to fill a voting seat on the commission.

Barney recused herself from the discussion of his nomination.

Councilmember Mike Johnston said he respected Barney and thought he would be a good commissioner, but this is the wrong time to appoint him.

“It’s not illegal, but it’s not appropriate for any of us to have a spouse on the planning commission,” he said. “I think in two years, if Yvonne doesn’t run again, I’d vote for Del. Del would be great.”

He added he thinks the commission should have more diversity. Currently the planning commission is made up of all men.

“If we’re looking for diversity, I think having seven men over 60 on the planning commission isn’t much diversity, and I do think we as a council should be looking forward to the future and bringing in younger people,” Johnston said.

Sid Ostergaard used to be on the planning commission, but left that post when he was elected to city council last year. He echoed Johnston’s comment.

“Putting the city in a situation where there could be people concerned or questioning what’s going on – it’s a concern to me,” he said.

Franco said if there had been financial conflicts of interest, she would agree with the councilmembers who objected to Barney’s nomination, but she still believed he was the right choice.

“Talent is talent,” she said. “Integrity is integrity, and that’s why I feel like I still want to nominate Del Barney.”

But when she asked for motions, there was silence in the council chamber.

Franco also nominated Robert Wilson, Greg Royall and Tori Broughton for the planning commission. However, she withdrew all names and told the council she would bring back a new list of nominees.