Heber City Council could approve hundreds of new homes planned in Jordanelle Ridge

In 2020, the Heber City Council annexed 8,000 acres, with plans for thousands of units to be built on that land already in the works.

At the time of annexation, that development was already entitled by the county, meaning developers have the right to build those units no matter what. Adding that land to Heber gives the city’s leaders a say in the planning process.

Now, the next step in that development, known as Jordanelle Ridge, is on the city council’s agenda Tuesday, Feb. 20. It will consider approving a neighborhood with 52 single-family homes and over 300 townhomes. Eighteen of those units will be affordable.

This phase of new homes will be built on 54 acres east of U.S. 40 in northern Heber, near the UVU campus. By the time all phases of the Jordanelle Ridge subdivision are completed, it will have more than 6,000 homes.

The city’s planning commission went over the development plans Jan. 23, including land to be set aside for a small park and, eventually, a fire station.

“There’s an acreage that has to be dedicated to the city and an acreage that’s set aside for the fire district for a potential fire station,” Brian Watson, the applicant for the development, said. “That’s probably six or seven years out.”

The planning commission unanimously recommended the city council approve the development plan, with minor changes.

Tuesday’s city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Residents can attend in person or online.

Also coming soon to Jordanelle Ridge are 30 luxury single-family homes being built by Toll Brothers, a New York-based developer. That neighborhood will feature amenities including a clubhouse and pickleball court, according to an announcement Feb. 13.